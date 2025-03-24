UK-France-Switzerland anti-corruption alliance questioned

Trevor Francis, Managing Partner at law firm Blackfords LLP, has raised concerns over the newly announced UK-France-Switzerland anti-corruption alliance, questioning its effectiveness and scope.

“This sort of announcement makes a good soundbite, particularly for the UK’s beleaguered SFO. Whilst the alliance emphasises enhanced cooperation, it is completely silent on any specific detail regarding operational mechanisms, resource allocation and attainable objectives.

Without clear frameworks, the initiative risks being symbolic rather than substantive. Moreover, the alliance comprises only three countries, potentially limiting its global impact. Corruption is a transnational issue and excluding other major economies and emerging markets may result in fragmented efforts and loopholes that corrupt entities can exploit.

Is it a coincidence that the announcement of the formation of this alliance comes at a time when there is the perception that President Trump is to pull back on the US enforcing the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act?

Whilst the establishment of the UK-France-Switzerland anti-corruption alliance signals a commitment to addressing international bribery and corruption, several critical issues need to be addressed to ensure its effectiveness. Expanding membership to include a broader range of countries, detailing operational strategies, aligning domestic policies with international commitments, ensuring adequate resource allocation, and enhancing transparency are essential steps. Without these, the alliance risks being a symbolic gesture rather than a transformative force in the global fight against corruption.”