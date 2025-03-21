UK, France and Switzerland form anti-corruption alliance

The UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO), France’s Parquet National Financier (PNF), and Switzerland’s Office of the Attorney General (OAG) have announced a new alliance to combat international bribery and corruption. This historic agreement, made public on 20 March 2025, was marked by the formation of a new taskforce aimed at strengthening the collaboration between the three countries. The initiative follows over a decade of operational cooperation and seeks to provide a more coordinated approach in tackling cross-border bribery and corruption.

The new taskforce will focus on enhancing the joint efforts of these nations in prosecuting international bribery and corruption. All three countries have extensive anti-bribery legislation and the jurisdiction to prosecute criminal conduct that occurs overseas, provided there is a link to the prosecuting country. By pooling their resources, expertise, and experience, the countries will be able to work together more effectively, ensuring that economic crime can be more efficiently tackled on a global scale.

Nick Ephgrave, Director of the Serious Fraud Office, commented, "The commitment we have made today reaffirms our individual and collective commitment to tackling the pernicious threat of international bribery and corruption, wherever it occurs. We will make use of every power and partnership available to confront this criminality. This taskforce is an important step forward in our approach." His statement underscored the significance of international collaboration in addressing the growing issue of economic crime.

Jean-François Bohnert, Head of the Parquet National Financier, also welcomed the new taskforce, saying, "I am delighted that ten years of operational cooperation between the PNF, SFO and OAG are developing today into the setting up of a prosecutorial taskforce. This taskforce will definitely strengthen our current cooperation in order to fight more efficiently against bribery and corruption in individual cases." His words highlighted the evolution of existing ties into a more formal and structured framework for addressing corruption.

Stefan Blättler, Attorney General of the Swiss Confederation, expressed Switzerland’s support for the initiative, stating, "Within the framework of this cooperation, we will be able to help ensure that fraud and crime can be better combated in the future. This task force is of great importance for Switzerland." Blättler’s statement reiterated Switzerland’s commitment to actively participating in the international fight against economic crime.

Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP also spoke in favour of the new taskforce, saying, "I welcome the SFO’s commitment to working even more closely with their French and Swiss partners, including by setting up this new taskforce to tackle international bribery and corruption. Through strong international partnerships, we will be able to robustly tackle cross-border economic crime and protect our future prosperity." Rigby’s comment reflected the UK’s focus on international collaboration to safeguard its economic interests.

This announcement marks a significant step forward in the fight against corruption, particularly in relation to international bribery cases. The new taskforce will not only strengthen the relationship between the UK, France, and Switzerland but also offer a model for other nations to follow in terms of international legal cooperation. By sharing insight, resources, and expertise, the alliance aims to make substantial strides in tackling global economic crime and promoting transparency.