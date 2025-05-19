The recent signing of a 12-year reciprocal fishing agreement between the UK and the EU until 30 June 2038 has stirred discussions about its implications for the fishing industry. Ben Standing, a partner at the law firm Browne Jacobson with expertise in environmental law, acknowledges the uncertainty surrounding the agreement's impact. He remarked “While we don’t yet know what impact this agreement will have on the UK’s fishing industry, it’s a pragmatic deal that provides long-term certainty regarding businesses’ ability to continue exporting food to the EU.” Standing elaborated that, given the politically charged nature of the issue, preserving the status quo is essential for both sides, stating “This is a highly politically charged issue for the fishing industry on both sides of the English Channel, but preserving the status quo – and ultimately avoiding a potential trade war – should be viewed as a positive development from a business perspective.”

Beyond fishing, the agreement also covers collaboration on energy initiatives, particularly regarding the linking of emissions trading systems and exploring Britain’s participation in the EU internal electricity market. In this context, Standing expressed optimism about the potential benefits, saying “Co-operation on research and development into renewable energy technologies, and potential access to the EU internal electricity market, is a no-brainer for Britain at a time when the government’s mission is to become a clean energy superpower.” He highlighted the UK’s capabilities in wind power, noting, “The UK is one of Europe’s largest producers of wind power and this deal will allow us to export surplus energy while also reducing costs for importing solar and nuclear power, thereby boosting GDP and increasing energy security.”

Standing further emphasised that this agreement focuses on practical business advantages without compromising national sovereignty, asserting “Importantly for any deal between the UK and EU, this deal is all about making business sense without hampering national sovereignty, while it is unlikely to have any side effects for other global trading relationships.” As discussions around these topics continue, there may be opportunities for deeper exploration of the impacts and nuances of this agreement.