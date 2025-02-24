UK data security weakened

The UK government’s ongoing row with Apple has jeopardised the security of user data, potentially undermining the nation’s standing as a safe hub for personal information. Experts warn that this clash, driven by efforts to balance privacy rights against the need to combat terrorism and serious crime, could trigger a cascade of unintended economic and legal challenges. At the heart of the issue is Apple’s resistance to government demands, which some fear may prompt other tech giants to follow suit, threatening the UK’s data protection reputation.

Will Richmond-Coggan (pictured), a partner specialising in cybersecurity and privacy disputes at Freeths LLP, said, “While it is difficult to balance concerns around terrorism and serious crime with the privacy rights of individuals, my concern is that the government's course of action ultimately harms the national interest more than it furthers it. Those who wish to evade surveillance will always be able to source tools that assist them in doing so. But if Apple's decision has a domino effect on other major technology companies, the UK may no longer be seen as a safe destination for personal data. If that in turn results in the UK losing its adequacy status with the EU, every company doing business in Europe will be subject to additional costly compliance obligations, hampering the government's plans for growth, and a closer European political relationship.”

The potential loss of the UK’s EU adequacy status—a designation that allows seamless data transfers between the UK and the EU—could impose significant burdens on businesses. Without it, firms would face heightened compliance costs, disrupting trade and contradicting the government’s ambitions for economic growth and stronger European ties. This situation stems from the government’s push for greater access to encrypted data, a move Apple has resisted, citing privacy concerns. Experts argue that while criminals may still bypass surveillance, the broader fallout could damage public trust and international relations.