David Smith, the UK Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB), recently addressed the UN Third Committee, reinforcing the UK's commitment to this vital human right. In his statement, Smith affirmed "the right to FoRB sits at the heart of the UK’s human rights approach" and emphasised its importance in fostering open, stable, and prosperous societies. He noted that FoRB plays a crucial role in tackling various global challenges, including conflict, economic growth, and migration.

Smith expressed gratitude to the Special Rapporteur for her report, which highlights the critical role of upholding FoRB for displaced individuals. He pointed out the report's emphasis on the repercussions of neglecting these rights, which can result in a ripple effect across communities and borders. He stated that "we must do more to address the root causes of displacement and migration, including violations and abuses of FoRB."

The UK government, as articulated by Smith, is dedicated to enhancing efforts in areas plagued by violence and human rights violations. He cited ongoing support in Sudan as a key example, where the UK is amplifying peace efforts and aid for those fleeing conflict. This year alone, the UK has secured an additional £120 million in humanitarian support, aimed at alleviating the significant challenges faced in one of the world’s most critical humanitarian crises.

Smith concluded that the UK’s assistance is designed not only to provide immediate relief but also to enable individuals to stay closer to their homes, facilitating a more accessible return when conditions allow. The continued focus on FoRB remains central to the UK's role in promoting human rights on the global stage.