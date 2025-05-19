In recent months, UK and EU relations have made significant strides, particularly in the realm of defence and security. Tom Saunderson, a corporate partner at Browne Jacobson,, a corporate partner at Browne Jacobson, noted that “One area where the EU and UK have found common ground in recent months is on defence and security.” This newly announced security pact between the UK and the EU is not only indicative of the evolving dynamics within global defence collaborations, but it may also represent a proactive approach to securing economic advantages for the UK's defence sector.

Traditionally, the UK has depended on the US for military support and strategic guidance, especially through NATO. However, shifts in the political landscape in the US have prompted European nations, including the UK, to bolster their own defence mechanisms, as Saunderson observed. By entering into a security and defence pact with the EU, the UK recognises the necessity for improved regional security ties that operate somewhat independently of US influence.

The economic ramifications of this alliance are significant. The EU has earmarked an impressive €150bn through a loan programme, dubbed 'Security Action for Europe' (SAFE), designed to boost its defence capabilities. By engaging in this security agreement with the EU, UK businesses can access contracts funded by SAFE. This not only presents financial prospects but also facilitates the UK defence industry’s expansion and innovation, positioning it as an integral player within the broader European defence framework.

Saunderson emphasised that “A defence pact represents a dual benefit for the UK—strengthening security ties with European neighbours while simultaneously tapping into new economic opportunities.” This strategic alliance has the potential to redefine the UK's role in European affairs following Brexit, ensuring that it continues to be a pivotal participant in both the political and economic domains across the continent.

Moreover, the implications of this pact extend far beyond immediate economic and security advantages. It serves as a foundational element for renewed cooperation between the UK and the EU, presenting a roadmap for future partnerships. With anticipation, Saunderson noted that “As we move forward, the potential of this partnership to reshape European defence and economic landscapes cannot be underestimated.”