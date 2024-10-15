Two solicitors join growing agriculture team

Muckle LLP, a leading law firm based in Newcastle, has welcomed two newly qualified solicitors into its fast-growing Agriculture, Estates and Rural Property team. Anna Douglas and Cameron Horton, who have taken different paths to achieve their legal qualifications, are set to contribute to the firm's specialist offerings in the agriculture sector.

Anna Douglas has completed her six-year solicitor apprenticeship, while Cameron Horton has finished a two-year training contract. Their appointments come at a time when Muckle's Agriculture, Estates and Rural Property team, established and led by nationally renowned rural property expert David Towns, continues to experience significant growth. Since Towns joined the firm in March 2018, the team has achieved consecutive double-digit year-on-year growth, moving from a Tier 4 ranking in the Legal 500 in 2021 to a Tier 2 ranking in the 2025 publication. This reflects the team's strong standing both locally and nationally.

David Towns' leadership has been instrumental in driving the team's success through a hands-on, approachable style—aptly referred to as their “muddy boots” attitude—coupled with exceptional service for clients. Douglas and Horton will now join this vibrant team, which focuses on a wide range of services, including rural residential purchases, estate management, and land registration.

Anna, who joined Muckle through the North-East Solicitors’ Apprenticeship programme immediately after completing her A levels, has gained experience in commercial real estate and dispute resolution. Her apprenticeship has allowed her to combine practical work with her studies, as she also completed her final year of law degree at City University, London. In her new role, she will be involved in rural residential purchases, landed estate management, and energy projects.

Cameron Horton, originally from Manchester, holds a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Durham University and completed the Graduate Diploma in Law at the University of Law in Manchester. At Muckle, he will focus on rural property development, sales and purchases of farms, and estate management. He expressed enthusiasm about the firm’s vibrant culture and the opportunity to build long-term relationships with clients.

“I feel like I can be myself while delivering a high level of complex work,” Horton said. “The support from the whole team is amazing, and I really feel like everyone has my back.”

Anna echoed these sentiments, sharing her excitement about qualifying and the support she has received throughout her apprenticeship. “I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues and our amazing clients in the future,” she stated.

David Towns praised the dedication and hard work of both solicitors, saying, “It’s satisfying to be able to take on this home-grown talent.” He aims to continue the team's growth, creating more opportunities for talented young lawyers in this niche area of law.