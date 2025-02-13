Two new partners join Knights as Weybridge growth continues

Milton, who has over 20 years of experience in private client law, specialises in cross-generational succession planning, estate planning, and contentious trust matters. As a STEP qualified solicitor, she brings expertise in the creation and administration of Trusts and cross-jurisdictional probates. Milton expressed her excitement about joining Knights, saying, “It’s been a breath of fresh air moving away from the traditional law practice and into the next generation law firm.”

Rose, who joins the real estate team, brings more than 30 years of experience, having spent 20 years running his own legal practice. He specialises in advising commercial and residential developers on complex schemes, including site acquisitions, disposals, and large-scale developments. Rose stated, “I’m really pleased to have joined Knights during what is an exciting period of growth for the business.”

Knights’ Director of Wealth Advisory, Nick Rucker, praised Milton’s expertise and local reputation, adding, “It’s fantastic to start 2025 with such positive momentum.” Meanwhile, Lyndsey Ratcliffe, Client Services Director, highlighted that both Milton and Rose’s experience would bolster the firm’s private wealth and real estate teams, supporting the firm’s continued growth in Weybridge.