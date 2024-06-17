Two new associates promotions at Ramsdens

Ramsdens Solicitors, a law firm with 11 offices across Yorkshire, continues to recognize and reward its colleagues with two new associate promotions. Ian Miles has been appointed as a senior associate in the firm's clinical negligence and personal injury team, while Kirsty Dunn has been promoted to associate in the private client practice.

Ian Miles, based at Ramsdens' Leeds office, joined the firm in 2022 as a litigation executive. With 20 years of experience, he has worked with several leading international law firms. His expertise includes handling complex injury claims, such as brain injuries, and claims involving employers' liability, occupiers' liability, road traffic accidents, and clinical negligence. An associate of the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives and recognized as a 'recommended lawyer' in The Legal 500, 2021 edition, Mr. Miles is known for his litigation skills and is an active member of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers.

Kirsty Dunn, a chartered legal executive and CILEx probate practitioner, joined Ramsdens in 2021. Initially working in litigation, she now specializes in wills, lasting powers of attorney, and estate administration at the firm's Edgerton office. Ms. Dunn's expertise includes advising on the severance of jointly owned properties to help families protect against care fees when making a will.

Paul Joyce, managing partner of Ramsdens Solicitors, expressed satisfaction with the promotions: "It’s extremely satisfying to see talented members of the team like Ian and Kirsty developing their legal skills with us. Both are technically adept lawyers who consistently put their clients first and deliver outstanding service in their respective niche areas of the law."

Ramsdens Solicitors, with over 150 years of heritage, provides a wide range of legal services to businesses and individuals. The firm has a 280-strong team, including more than 40 partners, and is known for its supportive environment that helps lawyers grow with the guidance of senior colleagues.