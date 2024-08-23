TWM Solicitors announces new head of employment law and series of promotions

TWM Solicitors is pleased to announce a series of significant promotions and leadership changes, underscoring its commitment to excellence and growth within the firm. Effective from 1 August 2024, Partner Andrew Peters has been appointed Head of Employment Law, a role that highlights his exceptional contributions to the firm and the rising demand for TWM’s employment law services.

Andrew Peters, who joined TWM in June 2023, brings over 18 years of experience in employment law from his previous roles at prominent regional firms. In his new position, Andrew will continue to provide expert advice to both employers and individuals on a broad range of employment issues.

Jamie Berry, Managing Partner at TWM, commented on the appointment: “Since returning to TWM as Partner last year, Andrew has firmly established himself within the firm. His promotion to Head of Employment Law is a well-deserved recognition of his expertise and leadership. We are confident in his ability to lead the team and enhance our reputation as a leading employment law practice in the regional market.”

In addition to Andrew's promotion, TWM is delighted to announce the appointment of two new equity partners:

David Powell , who will lead the Business Law team, bringing with him the unique distinction of having trained with the firm during the early stages of his career.

Caroline Keeley, who will head the Family Law team.

These promotions are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and significant contributions of David and Caroline to the firm.

TWM has also announced eleven further promotions across various departments, with a notable five of these being former trainees of the firm:

Sarah Archibald has been promoted to Partner in Family Law.

has been promoted to Partner in Family Law. Will Macauley is now a Managing Associate in Lending.

is now a Managing Associate in Lending. Lucy Farrow-Smith has been promoted to Senior Associate in Lending.

has been promoted to Senior Associate in Lending. Madeleine Beresford is now a Managing Associate in Private Client.

is now a Managing Associate in Private Client. Louisa Wilday has been promoted to Senior Associate in Private Client.

Additionally, Jaspreet Gorae and Mia Evans have successfully completed their training contracts and have been welcomed as Solicitors in the Business Law and Lending teams, respectively.

Jamie Berry added: “We are extremely pleased to promote five former trainees and welcome two newly qualified solicitors from our trainee program. This highlights the growth opportunities TWM offers and the successful career trajectories available within our firm. I extend my congratulations to all those promoted and newly qualified, and I look forward to supporting them as they continue to advance their careers and contribute to the growth of TWM.”

These promotions and new appointments reflect TWM’s continued expansion and its commitment to developing and nurturing legal talent within the firm.