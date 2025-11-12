TWM Solicitors has announced the appointment of Tanuja Sellahewa as a Partner within their Commercial Property team in Guildford. Tanuja brings over two decades of experience in the realm of commercial real estate, focusing on all areas of non-contentious commercial property work. This includes freehold and leasehold acquisitions and disposals, the grant and renewal of business leases, as well as commercial funding and secured lending for commercial and mixed-use sites. Her diverse client base consists of expanding businesses, charities, investors, corporate occupiers, and users of various properties such as retail, office, and industrial spaces.

Commenting on her appointment, Tanuja said “I’m delighted to be joining TWM – a full-service firm with a long-established reputation and a genuine focus on client service. I take pride in building strong, long-term relationships with my clients and in taking a practical, commercial approach to help them achieve their goals. I’m looking forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of the Commercial Property team.” Having started her career as a newly qualified solicitor in Guildford, Tanuja describes her return to the area as “coming full circle”.

In addition to her legal expertise, Tanuja is an active member of the Law Society, the Surrey Chamber of Commerce, and she serves as a mentor for the University of Law. The firm’s Partner and Head of Commercial Property, Adrian Price, expressed enthusiasm regarding Tanuja’s addition to TWM, stating “We are thrilled to welcome Tanuja to the firm. Her extensive experience and pragmatic, client-focused approach make her an excellent addition to the team. Tanuja’s expertise will further strengthen our commercial property offering to clients, helping us drive forward with our ambitious growth plans.”