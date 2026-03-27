Deputy High Court Judge Guy Vassall-Adams KC has handed down judgement in a preliminary issues trial arising from three online reviews posted about a Croydon-based solicitor. The case raises practical questions about the boundary between fact and opinion in user-generated reviews, the defamatory threshold for professional criticism, and the pleading requirements that claimants must satisfy in multi-publication defamation claims.

The Second Claimant, Elaine Liddle, is a solicitor and owner of TWH Legal Services Limited, trading as B&L Solicitors. The First Defendant, Shanaz Niazi, worked briefly as a probate executive at the firm in late 2022 before departing in disputed circumstances. Between April and September 2024, she published three one-star reviews — on Review a Solicitor and BirdEye — making allegations of dishonesty, fraud, incompetence and regulatory non-compliance against Ms Liddle.

The court was asked to determine the natural and ordinary meaning of each review, whether those meanings were defamatory at common law, and whether the statements were fact or opinion — and if opinion, whether the basis had been sufficiently indicated.

On meaning, the judge rejected the Claimants' unorthodox approach of pleading a single composite meaning across all three reviews, holding that each publication gives rise to its own cause of action and must be assessed separately. This procedural misstep — non-compliance with CPR PD 53B, rule 4.2 — also hampered the Company's claim, as the specific words relied upon in relation to the firm had not been identified.

Across all three reviews, the judge found a core factual allegation: that Ms Liddle had dishonestly acquired will banks from retired solicitor Elizabeth Radcliffe by falsely promising payment and then refusing to honour that promise. This formed the factual foundation for findings of defamation in each case. Additional findings included that Ms Liddle was a liar, a fraudster, incompetent and — in Review 3 — unfit to practise.

The argument that a reasonable reader would simply dismiss the reviews as the ranting of a disgruntled former employee was rejected. The judge acknowledged that readers would recognise the author had an axe to grind, but held that someone with direct, first-hand working knowledge of the subject is precisely the kind of source a reasonable reader is likely to take seriously.

On the fact/opinion question, the judge found each review to be a mixture. The characterisations of Ms Liddle as "extremely dishonest", a "fraudster" and unfit to practise were treated as expressions of opinion, not bare comment, because the factual basis — the will banks allegation and the lying allegations — was indicated within the reviews themselves. The Claimants' argument that these constituted bare comment unsupported by identifiable facts did not persuade. Applying Joseph v Spiller and the Koutsogiannis principles, the court held that the underlying factual matters were sufficiently indicated to allow a reader to understand the basis of the criticism.

The Company's libel claim fared less well. The judge declined to find that the reviews were defamatory of B&L Solicitors, noting that the pleaded meaning — that prospective and existing clients should avoid the firm — read more like an inferential conclusion than a defamatory imputation in its own right. Reviews 1 and 2 did not support it; Review 3 directed readers to avoid Ms Liddle personally, not the firm. The claim of reference by association was not properly pleaded, and the Company's libel action accordingly falls away.

The case is a useful reminder that online reviews, however intemperate, will not automatically be classified as pure opinion; where specific factual allegations are woven in, courts will treat those as statements of fact carrying their own legal weight. It also underlines the importance of precise pleading in multi-publication defamation claims — both as to the words complained of and the distinct meaning attributed to each.