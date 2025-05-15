According to the study commissioned by legal insurer ARAG, the UK demonstrated a robust level of confidence, with 74 per cent of respondents expressing trust in the constitutional state. This places the UK ahead of major counterparts like the USA (71 per cent), Netherlands (64 per cent), and Germany (62 per cent). The Netherlands emerged as the country with the greatest trust in its courts and legal institutions, achieving praise for its commitment to protecting fundamental rights, while Italy ranked lowest across most metrics.

Among the survey's more than 7,000 participants, 1,101 were from the UK, demonstrating a clear nordic contrast in trust levels, with the south of Europe displaying notably lower confidence; only 49 per cent of respondents in Spain and 43 per cent in Italy reported trusting their legal systems. The findings indicate that a staggering 52 per cent of UK participants found it hard to give an opinion on legal insurance, attributed to the product being less visible as it is often sold as an add-on. However, of those who did express a view, 71 per cent rated legal insurance as ‘good’ or ‘very good’.

The results also showcased public perceptions of fairness and equality under the law. The Netherlands recorded the highest approval rating for equal treatment at 72 per cent while only 34 per cent of Spaniards and 37 per cent of Italians agreed. In terms of judges' impartiality, roughly 61 per cent of Germans felt confidence, with Norway and the UK not far behind. However, concerning quick resolution of legal disputes, fewer than half the respondents in all countries expressed faith, with the Dutch registering the highest optimism.

Dr. Renko Dirksen, Speaker of the Board of Management of ARAG SE, noted that “this is where legal insurers can provide crucial support by covering the high financial costs of legal and court proceedings." The study found that many individuals are deterred from pursuing legal action due to high costs and emotional strain, prompting significant interest in legal insurance as a viable avenue to facilitate access to justice.

The significant results of the study, which encompassed seven nations including Germany, the Netherlands, and the USA, shed light on public trust towards the rule of law and the vital role of legal insurers in supporting citizens through the legal landscape.