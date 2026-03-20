Mistry joins Trowers from K&L Gates, bringing with her 13 years of industry expertise. Stephanie Canham, Partner and Head of Construction at Trowers, expressed her enthusiasm about this new appointment, stating "We are delighted to welcome Nita to our Construction team. Her strong extensive experience in complex, high-value disputes arising from major projects in the infrastructure, engineering and energy sectors further strengthens both our wider projects and infrastructure practice and our dedicated construction and infrastructure disputes capability." Canham further emphasised how Mistry's expertise will help clients better manage risk and resolve disputes efficiently in significant developments across the UK. Mistry herself expressed excitement at joining Trowers, saying "I am very pleased to be joining Trowers & Hamlins at such an exciting time for the Manchester office. The firm has a strong reputation in the construction and infrastructure sector, and a clear commitment to the North West market." With one of the largest dedicated construction teams in the UK, Trowers & Hamlins is well-equipped to provide a comprehensive range of legal advice throughout the construction lifecycle, addressing everything from procurement and contracts to dispute avoidance and resolution for various clients, including both private and public sectors