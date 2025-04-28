Trowers & Hamlins has announced the significant expansion of its Construction Disputes practice with the hiring of Rob Wilson as a new Partner. Based in the firm's London office, Rob brings over 25 years of experience in advising clients on international construction dispute resolution, particularly in the energy sector. Dual-qualified in Scotland and England & Wales, he is a solicitor advocate with proven expertise in commercial litigation, international arbitration, and mediation across the oil and gas, power, renewables, and construction industries.

Before joining Trowers, Rob dedicated his entire career to CMS, where he developed a deep understanding of complex international disputes. Tim Hillier, Head of Construction Disputes at Trowers & Hamlins, expressed his enthusiasm for Rob's addition to the team by stating "We are delighted to welcome someone with Rob's level of experience to the team. His extensive background in construction disputes, combined with his expertise in handling complex international disputes, makes him a valuable addition to our practice. Rob's arrival supports our strategic growth and enhances the breadth and depth of the service we offer to clients."

Rob himself expressed his excitement over this new chapter, saying "I am thrilled to be joining Trowers & Hamlins and the Construction Disputes team. I look forward to working alongside the team as we continue to help clients navigate the increasingly complex construction landscape and the challenges and opportunities that it presents."