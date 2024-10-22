Trowers & Hamlins wins landmark fraud case

International law firm Trowers & Hamlins has achieved a landmark victory in the High Court, successfully representing the claimants in the high-profile case 4VVV Ltd and Others v Spence & Others. The case involved a complex property fraud scheme, which saw 435 investors incur significant financial losses from investments in unregulated property ventures, including student accommodation and holiday homes across the UK. The High Court ruling in favor of the claimants marks a significant milestone, potentially paving the way for £45 million in damages.

The case, which unfolded over a ten-week trial before Mr. Justice Foxton, focused on allegations of deceit and unlawful means conspiracy. The claimants argued that they were misled into investing in fraudulent schemes between 2012 and 2019, with promises of high returns that never materialized. Many of the companies involved have since become insolvent, leaving the claimants to pursue personal claims against the defendants. The court ruled that the investments were unregulated collective investment schemes (UCIS), providing the claimants with the legal foundation to seek recovery.

Birmingham-based Trowers partner Helen Briant, who led the team handling the case, expressed satisfaction with the outcome. "This is a fantastic result for the lead claimants and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our litigation team," she said. "The ruling brings our clients one step closer to the justice and redress they deserve after years of financial distress caused by these fraudulent schemes."

The legal team at Trowers & Hamlins, including Partner Helen Briant, Partner Alex Sharples, and Associate Meera Solanki, worked closely with Counsel team members Dan Saoul KC from 4 New Square and Matt Gregoire from Essex Court. Together, they successfully demonstrated that the defendants conspired to deceive investors, breaching financial regulations and causing considerable financial harm.

Mr. Justice Foxton’s judgment highlighted the intentional nature of the defendants’ actions, noting that the fraudulent schemes not only breached financial law but also led to severe personal and financial consequences for the investors involved.

Commenting further on the significance of the case, Briant added: "Pleading fraudulent misrepresentation is no easy task, but this judgment is highly significant. It showcases the strength of our case and the importance of protecting investors under the UK's Financial Services and Markets Act (FSMA). This ruling reinforces the need for regulated or authorized individuals to oversee such investments, ensuring that potential investors are not exposed to the significant risks these types of schemes can present."

The victory sets a strong precedent for future cases concerning fraudulent property investment schemes and underscores the critical role of legal safeguards in the UK's financial system.