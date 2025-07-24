Trowers & Hamlins, has announced the expansion of its Projects and Construction team with the appointment of Brian Hitchcock as Partner. With 18 years of experience, Brian is well-versed in transactional infrastructure and project delivery, advising across a range of energy, infrastructure, and real estate development projects in the UK. He has established a reputation for his expertise in contracting strategy and dispute avoidance and is recognised by Chambers & Partners UK legal guide as "a go-to practitioner for large-scale construction project advice and procurement guidance". Brian rejoins the firm from Foot Anstey, further enhancing Trowers' already robust offering.

Stephanie Canham, Head of Projects and Construction, commented "We are delighted to welcome Brian back to the Projects and Construction team to lead and grow our Exeter office. Brian's extensive skills, teamed with his regional knowledge and experience, will be a great asset to our Projects and Construction practice and our firm. We look forward to having Brian onboard working with clients across the South West and beyond."

Brian expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, saying "Trowers & Hamlins are renowned for their excellent reputation in the construction sector, and I am delighted to be joining the growing team in Exeter. I look forward to contributing to the development of the practice not only across the region, but also by working closely with our teams and clients throughout the UK and overseas." This strategic recruitment is expected to bolster Trowers' position in the competitive construction legal market.