Trowers & Hamlins broadens talent pool with solicitor apprenticeship programme

In a pioneering move to diversify its intake, Trowers & Hamlins is introducing a six-year solicitor apprenticeship programme, providing a pathway into law for non-graduates. This initiative targets school leavers and other non-graduates, aiming to dismantle the traditional barriers associated with a university education.

Expanding Access to the Legal Profession

The apprenticeship will be available across Trowers & Hamlins' UK offices in London, Birmingham, Exeter, and Manchester. Recruitment kicks off in Autumn 2024, with the first apprentices set to join in September 2025. Participants will earn their LLB Law degree and complete the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) while dedicating one day a week to study.

Equal Opportunity Initiative

Senior Partner Sara Bailey emphasised the programme's role in broadening access: "In order to attract the best people to Trowers & Hamlins we know that we need to recruit from the broadest pool of talent. For some, a university education is a barrier to practising the law – we need to remove that barrier and level the playing field. Our new apprenticeship programme is a great equaliser for any aspiring lawyer hoping to enter the legal profession."

Comprehensive Training and Support

Apprentices will rotate across the firm’s practice areas, mirroring the traditional trainee model. Trowers & Hamlins plans to leverage connections with local schools to aid recruitment, with the exact number of apprentices to be decided soon.

Rebecca Wardle, appointed as Apprentice Principal, shared her enthusiasm: "This is an exciting new programme which will help us in our aim to recruit from a much wider pool of talent, opening up opportunity to all those with the talent and ability to succeed. I am proud that Trowers is launching this programme to open up the legal profession to everyone who feels it's the right career choice for them."

Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

The initiative is part of Trowers' broader Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (ED&I) strategy. The firm has also signed up to 'The Solicitors Apprenticeship Pledge', reinforcing its commitment to creating a more inclusive legal profession.

Deputy Apprentice Principal Georgina Savill-James will support the programme alongside Wardle. The firm anticipates a positive impact from the new apprentices, benefiting both the firm and the wider legal community.

Trowers & Hamlins' solicitor apprenticeship programme marks a significant step towards inclusivity, opening the door for many who previously saw university education as an obstacle to a legal career. This move promises to enrich the profession with diverse talent and perspectives.