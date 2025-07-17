With 14 years of experience, Karl has collaborated with various clients, including venture capital fund sponsors and alternative asset managers, across multiple jurisdictions, such as the UK, US, Cayman Islands, and UAE. Tim Nye, Head of Trowers & Hamlins' Corporate team, expressed his enthusiasm for Karl's addition by stating "We are pleased to be welcoming Karl to the wider Corporate team in London. Karl's specialisms and expertise will bring a new dimension to the team as we continue to build our funds practice and we now have a specialist team of six in London."

Echoing this sentiment, Sean Donovan-Smith, Head of UK Financial Services Regulatory and Investment Funds, noted "Karl brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our growing Funds team. His expertise will further strengthen our offering, and I look forward to working with him as we continue to deliver tailored solutions to our clients." Karl himself shared his excitement, saying "This is an exciting time to be joining the team at Trowers as it continues to grow its funds practice. I look forward to working with the teams across the UK and internationally to support our clients in developing and implementing their investment strategies"