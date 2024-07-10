Trowers & Hamlins announces 2024 partner promotions

International law firm Trowers & Hamlins has promoted seven individuals to its partnership, effective 2024. The promotions span the firm’s offices in London, Birmingham, Exeter, Manchester, and Oman, encompassing expertise in Projects and Construction, Construction Disputes, Commercial Litigation, Corporate, and International Dispute Resolution and Litigation.

The new partners are:

Kathryn Noble - Projects and Construction, London

- Projects and Construction, London Matt Friedlander - Dispute Resolution and Litigation, Construction Disputes, London

- Dispute Resolution and Litigation, Construction Disputes, London Andy Waite - Projects and Construction, Manchester

- Projects and Construction, Manchester Christopher Philpot - Dispute Resolution and Litigation, Construction Disputes, London

- Dispute Resolution and Litigation, Construction Disputes, London Alex Sharples - Dispute Resolution and Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Exeter

- Dispute Resolution and Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Exeter Louis Sebastian - Corporate and Commercial, Commercial, Birmingham

- Corporate and Commercial, Commercial, Birmingham Raya Al Harthy - International Dispute Resolution and Litigation, Oman

Notably, Raya Al Harthy is the first Omani female to be made partner at an international firm operating in Oman.

Senior Partner Sara Bailey commented: "Many congratulations to our newly appointed partners. They have all demonstrated exceptional legal acumen, commitment to clients, and have embodied the values of the firm. I welcome the 2024 cohort into the partnership and wish them every success as they venture into the next stage of their careers."