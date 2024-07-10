Trowers & Hamlins announces 2024 partner promotions
The firm promotes seven individuals to partnership across various offices and departments
International law firm Trowers & Hamlins has promoted seven individuals to its partnership, effective 2024. The promotions span the firm’s offices in London, Birmingham, Exeter, Manchester, and Oman, encompassing expertise in Projects and Construction, Construction Disputes, Commercial Litigation, Corporate, and International Dispute Resolution and Litigation.
The new partners are:
- Kathryn Noble - Projects and Construction, London
- Matt Friedlander - Dispute Resolution and Litigation, Construction Disputes, London
- Andy Waite - Projects and Construction, Manchester
- Christopher Philpot - Dispute Resolution and Litigation, Construction Disputes, London
- Alex Sharples - Dispute Resolution and Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Exeter
- Louis Sebastian - Corporate and Commercial, Commercial, Birmingham
- Raya Al Harthy - International Dispute Resolution and Litigation, Oman
Notably, Raya Al Harthy is the first Omani female to be made partner at an international firm operating in Oman.
Senior Partner Sara Bailey commented: "Many congratulations to our newly appointed partners. They have all demonstrated exceptional legal acumen, commitment to clients, and have embodied the values of the firm. I welcome the 2024 cohort into the partnership and wish them every success as they venture into the next stage of their careers."