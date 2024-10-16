Trio of solicitor qualifications for South Coast firm

Ellis Jones Solicitors, a prominent south coast law firm with offices across Bournemouth, Poole, Ringwood, Swanage, Broadstone, Wimborne, and London, has announced that three team members have successfully qualified as solicitors. This achievement strengthens the firm’s capabilities in its Banking & Finance Litigation and Contentious Trusts & Probate departments.

The newly qualified solicitors are Leah Sharman and Wai Chan in Banking & Finance Litigation, and Matt Rushent in Contentious Trusts & Probate. Their qualifications represent a significant milestone for the firm, which has a longstanding policy of providing training contracts and professional development opportunities to encourage staff retention.

Leah Sharman stands out as the first solicitor at Ellis Jones to qualify through the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE), a two-stage assessment process. Leah began her journey with Ellis Jones in 2017 as a Conveyancing Administrator and advanced to a fee-earning Paralegal role. Her interest in litigation grew while pursuing a legal practice diploma through the Chartered Institute for Legal Executives.

Reflecting on her experience, Leah stated, “Studying while working full-time was definitely challenging, but applying what I was learning to real-life scenarios was very helpful. Ellis Jones has been extremely supportive of my studies and progression through the firm, and I believe the experience I have gained will be invaluable in my future career as a solicitor.”

Wai Chan, who joined the firm’s Banking and Finance Litigation department as a paralegal in 2018, holds a law degree from the University of the West of England and a Master's in Intellectual Property and Information Law from King’s College London. He began his solicitor training in 2022 and emphasised the collaborative nature of litigation, saying, “Every client deserves to have their individual circumstances and goals fully understood and appreciated. I adopt an adaptable and commercial mindset to resolving clients’ problems, tailoring my approach to each case’s unique circumstances.”

Matt Rushent is notable for being the first trainee to qualify in Contentious Trusts & Probate within Ellis Jones’ Dispute Resolution department. Matt commenced his training contract in 2022 after working at a top 10 accountancy and audit firm. He expressed his admiration for the firm's culture, remarking, “What has impressed me most is the culture of the firm, how much everyone enjoys being here, and how many Partners and lawyers have trained with and stayed with the firm. Like many Partners and associates before me, I see my long-term future as being with Ellis Jones and hope to repay the firm’s commitment to me and my development in the years to come.”

Nigel Smith, Managing Partner at Ellis Jones, congratulated the new solicitors: “Congratulations to Leah, Wai, and Matt on their much-deserved qualifications. I wish them every success as they advance their legal careers.”