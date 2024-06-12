Trio of new partners at Yorkshire law firm

Three new partners have joined the expanding Yorkshire law firm, LCF Law, which has recently reported double-digit growth.

Rebecca Ridley, with 14 years of experience at prominent Leeds firms and most recently KPMG Law, joins LCF Law’s corporate team. Rebecca is eager for a fresh challenge and passionate about justice, negotiations, and guiding clients through transactions. She brings significant expertise in business restructures, succession planning, and employee ownership schemes. Rebecca remarked, “I’ve led large-scale business sales for corporates and enjoy working with owner-managed businesses to solve problems and achieve their goals.”

Liam O’Neill, joins the personal law team in Ilkley, brings over 26 years of experience, having previously worked at Berwins in Harrogate. Liam is excited to join a team led by Neil Shaw, a long-time acquaintance. Liam stated, “Now was the right time for me to make the move. I look forward to continuing to help clients with wills, probate, and trusts, as well as bridging the gap between personal law and disputes, particularly in handling errant trustees and mediating will disputes.”

Ellie Foster, transitioning from Harrogate-based Raworths and with previous stints at two Leeds firms, joins the family law team. Initially trained as a chemist, Ellie moved into law in 2001 and trained in London. Ellie specializes in the financial aspects of divorce, especially complex high net worth cases, and has expertise in mediating and taking court action when necessary. “Helping clients through separation or divorce and dealing with financial disputes is very rewarding. I have particular expertise in obtaining English pension orders for clients whose divorcing spouses live abroad,” Ellie shared.

Ellie is also a member of Resolution, a mentor, and a trained collaborative lawyer. She has been recognized by the Chambers Guide and Legal 500 for her professional excellence.

LCF Law’s managing partner, Ragan Montgomery, praised the new partners, stating, “All three new partners are not only highly experienced lawyers, but they genuinely care about their clients and have built longstanding relationships that result in repeat work and recommendations. We look forward to working with Rebecca, Liam, and Ellie as we continue to strengthen our 145-strong team.”

Picture: Rebecca Ridley, Ragan Montgomery, Liam O’Neill and Ellie Foster from LCF Law