Trio join Manchester office of Bermans as expansion continues

Mike Carter, Adam Tiesteel and Jobeth Copping-Barrett have joined Bermans’ Manchester office, strengthening its legal services. Their arrival follows the appointments of property partner Usha Sharma, corporate partner Paul Edels and paralegal Paul Rabbette at the Liverpool office.

Mike has joined Bermans as a litigation partner from Slater Heelis and brings over 15 years of litigation and dispute resolution experience. He advises owner-managed businesses, SMEs, property developers, secured lenders, professional practices and individuals on contract, property and construction disputes, professional negligence, shareholder and partnership disputes, intellectual property and contested probate. Recognised as a recommended lawyer in The Legal 500 directory, he is also a member of the Professional Negligence Lawyers Association. Before his legal career began in 2007, he spent 20 years in the shipping and logistics sector in various commercial and managerial roles.

Jobeth has joined Bermans as a senior associate in the private client department after moving from Sinclair Law. She specialises in future and estate planning, including wills, lasting power of attorney applications, trusts, probate applications and estate administration.

Adam has joined Bermans as an associate in the ABL recoveries team from Greenhalgh Kerr Solicitors. Since qualifying as a solicitor in 2020, he has focused on recoveries and enforcement after completing his legal practice course in 2018.

Jon Davage, managing director of Bermans and the firm’s head of corporate, said the firm continues to attract high-calibre individuals and that the latest recruits are an excellent fit. He added that Mike had worked with head of litigation Andrew Koffman at a previous firm and that it was great to see them reunited. He stated that Jobeth’s appointment enables Bermans to offer private client advice as part of its full service to business owners and that the ABL recoveries team continues to thrive with Adam being a welcome addition due to his dedication and experience.

He highlighted the firm’s plans for additional key strategic hires during 2025 in response to increasing demand and nationwide referrals from professional service providers. He stated that Bermans has an active calendar for the year ahead and a healthy pipeline across all practice areas.

Bermans is part of MAPD Group, which was founded by Brian Cullen and Joanna Kingston-Davies in 2020 to drive the growth of local law firms nationally through acquisition. The initials stand for Making a Positive Difference.

Photo - L-R Adam Tiesteel, Jobeth Copping-Barrett and Mike Carter