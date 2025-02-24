Tribunal strikes out appeals in Ava Estell Ltd case

Introduction

The First-tier Tribunal (Tax Chamber) recently issued a decision striking out appeals filed by Ava Estell Limited and Yaw Okyere against notices issued by His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC). The case, decided on the papers, involved issues of income tax, National Insurance Contributions (NICs), and Value Added Tax (VAT) security requirements. The Tribunal ruled that it lacked jurisdiction to consider the appeals, leading to their dismissal.

Background

On 26 July 2024, HMRC issued three Notices of Requirement to give security. Two of these notices were directed at Ava Estell Limited, concerning PAYE and NICs, and VAT. The third notice was issued to Yaw Okyere, making him jointly liable with the company for the PAYE and NICs security. The appellants submitted a Notice of Appeal to the Tribunal on 17 October 2024, which was later followed by a request for a review and a Time to Pay proposal to HMRC.

HMRC's Withdrawal of Notices

On 18 October 2024, HMRC withdrew all three Notices of Requirement. Despite this, the Tribunal registered two late appeals on 4 November 2024, one for each appellant, and issued directions for HMRC to file their Statement of Case by 9 December 2024.

HMRC's Application to Strike Out

HMRC applied to strike out the appeals, arguing that the Tribunal lacked jurisdiction as the underlying notices had been withdrawn. The Tribunal agreed, citing Rule 8(2)(a) of the Tribunal Procedure (First-tier Tribunal) (Tax Chamber) Rules 2009, which mandates striking out proceedings where the Tribunal lacks jurisdiction.

Tribunal's Decision

The Tribunal determined that it never had jurisdiction over the appeals related to PAYE and NICs, as no prior appeal was made to HMRC. Furthermore, the withdrawal of the VAT notice meant the Tribunal ceased to have jurisdiction over that appeal as well. Consequently, both appeals were struck out.

Legal Implications

This case underscores the importance of procedural compliance in tax appeals, particularly the necessity of appealing to HMRC before approaching the Tribunal. It also illustrates the impact of HMRC's withdrawal of notices on the Tribunal's jurisdiction.

Conclusion

The decision highlights the procedural intricacies involved in tax disputes and the necessity for appellants to adhere strictly to statutory requirements. The Tribunal's ruling serves as a reminder of the limited scope of its jurisdiction once underlying notices are withdrawn.

Learn More

For more information on tax law and procedural requirements, see BeCivil's guide to UK Tax Law.