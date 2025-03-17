Tribunal overturns VAT fraud decision involving construction firm

Tribunal rules in favour of Promeridian Services Limited in VAT fraud case

The First-tier Tribunal Tax Chamber has ruled in favour of Promeridian Services Limited and its director, Mr Leon Marian, in a case concerning alleged VAT fraud. The Tribunal overturned multiple decisions by HMRC, including the denial of input tax, compulsory VAT deregistration, and penalties against the company and Mr Marian personally.

Promeridian Services Limited, incorporated in February 2019, faced accusations from HMRC that its transactions with Total Construct Services Limited (TCS) were connected to VAT fraud. TCS, Promeridian's sole labour supplier, failed to account for VAT, leading to a tax loss attributed to fraudulent behaviour.

The Tribunal examined whether Promeridian knew or should have known about the fraudulent connections of its transactions with TCS. HMRC argued that several factors indicated Promeridian's knowledge, including rapid business growth, prior contact with TCS's director, and errors on TCS invoices.

However, the Tribunal found that the evidence presented by HMRC was insufficient to prove that Promeridian had the requisite knowledge of the fraud. It noted that the errors on TCS invoices and prior contact with TCS's director were not substantial enough to establish knowledge of fraudulent activity.

The Tribunal also considered Promeridian's due diligence efforts as adequate, noting that the company had obtained relevant documentation from TCS and that the lack of a VAT return for a specific period was not indicative of fraud.

In its decision, the Tribunal emphasised the importance of considering the totality of evidence rather than focusing on individual factors in isolation. It concluded that HMRC failed to demonstrate that Promeridian knew or should have known about the fraudulent connections, leading to the allowance of the appeal.

The ruling highlights the complexities involved in VAT fraud cases and the necessity for HMRC to provide substantial evidence when alleging knowledge of fraud. The decision also underscores the importance of thorough due diligence and documentation in business transactions.

The Tribunal's decision to allow the appeal means that Promeridian is not liable for the denied input tax, the VAT deregistration is overturned, and the penalties against the company and Mr Marian are dismissed.

