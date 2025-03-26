Tribunal overturns decision on driving instructor registration

Background

The First-Tier Tribunal (General Regulatory Chamber) recently allowed an appeal by Martyn Eyre against the Registrar of Approved Driving Instructors. The case centred on Eyre's application to be entered onto the Register of Approved Driving Instructors, which was initially refused due to a motoring offence conviction.

The Initial Decision

On 19 July 2024, the Registrar refused Eyre's application, citing that he was not a 'fit and proper person' under section 125(3)(e) of the Road Traffic Act 1988. This decision was based on a Fixed Penalty Notice Eyre received for using a mobile phone while driving, resulting in six penalty points on his licence.

Appellant's Grounds for Appeal

Eyre appealed the decision on several grounds, highlighting his commitment to maintaining high teaching standards and his regret over the incident. He emphasised his long-standing professional integrity and the impact of the pandemic on his career, which led him to become a driving instructor.

Tribunal Hearing

The Tribunal, held via Cloud Video Platform on 24 February 2025, heard oral evidence from Eyre and his wife, as well as submissions from the Respondent's representative. Eyre argued that the offence was an isolated incident and that he had since demonstrated his suitability as a driving instructor.

Respondent's Position

The Respondent maintained that driving instructors are held to higher standards than ordinary motorists. The Registrar argued that allowing Eyre onto the Register would undermine public confidence and set a poor example for other instructors.

Tribunal's Decision

In its decision, the Tribunal considered the proportionality of the Registrar’s refusal. While acknowledging the seriousness of the offence, the Tribunal noted that Eyre had already faced penalties for the same incident. It concluded that Eyre had learned from his mistake and was unlikely to reoffend.

Implications of the Decision

The Tribunal's decision allows Eyre to resume his journey to becoming a fully qualified driving instructor. The case highlights the balance between maintaining public confidence in regulatory registers and recognising rehabilitation and personal growth.

Conclusion

This case underscores the importance of considering the broader context of an applicant's character and behaviour. It serves as a reminder that regulatory bodies must weigh the need for public confidence against the potential for personal redemption.