Tribunal dismisses Hollingdale Plumbing's appeal against pension penalty

Background of the Case

In a recent decision, the First-tier Tribunal (General Regulatory Chamber) dismissed an appeal by Hollingdale Plumbing and Heating Ltd against a Fixed Penalty Notice issued by the Pensions Regulator. The hearing, conducted via Cloud Video Platform, took place on 25 March 2025, with the decision handed down on 27 March 2025.

The Issue at Hand

The case centred on a Fixed Penalty Notice issued on 4 July 2024, under section 40 of the Pensions Act 2008. This penalty was imposed due to Hollingdale Plumbing's failure to comply with a Compliance Notice dated 9 May 2024, which required the company to complete a re-declaration of compliance by 19 June 2024.

Proceedings and Attendance

The Tribunal noted that Hollingdale Plumbing did not attend the hearing, despite being notified. Attempts to contact the company prior to the hearing were unsuccessful. The Tribunal decided to proceed in the absence of the appellant, as it was in the interests of justice.

Legal Framework

The Pensions Act 2008 mandates that employers must automatically enrol eligible jobholders into pension schemes and comply with related duties. The Regulator is tasked with ensuring compliance, and can issue Compliance Notices and Fixed Penalty Notices to enforce these obligations.

Arguments and Evidence

Hollingdale Plumbing's appeal was based on the claim that they did not receive the reminder to file the re-declaration and only received the penalty letter on 14 July 2024. However, the Regulator argued that all notices were sent to the registered office address, and there was no reasonable excuse for the company's failure to comply.

Tribunal's Decision

Judge Sophie Buckley concluded that the issuance of the Fixed Penalty Notice was appropriate. The Tribunal found no evidence to support the claim that the Compliance Notice was not received, and emphasised the importance of timely compliance with pension obligations.

Conclusion and Implications

The Tribunal confirmed the Fixed Penalty Notice and remitted the matter back to the Regulator. This decision underscores the critical nature of compliance with statutory duties under the Pensions Act 2008, highlighting the Regulator's enforcement powers.

