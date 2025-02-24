Tribunal dismisses Dr Ali's appeal against GMC and Information Commissioner

Background and Context

The case of Dr Shah Ali against the Information Commissioner and the General Medical Council (GMC) was decided by the First-tier Tribunal (General Regulatory Chamber) on 19 February 2025. The Tribunal, comprising Judge Anthony Snelson and Tribunal Members Pieter de Waal and Jo Murphy, dismissed Dr Ali's appeal, which challenged the determination of the Information Commissioner that his request for information was vexatious.

Details of the Case

Dr Shah Ali, a medical doctor, had been engaged in a protracted dispute with the GMC, following a series of events that began with his conviction for dangerous driving in December 2019. The GMC had previously suspended his registration due to issues of dishonesty and deficient professional performance. Further investigations into Dr Ali's conduct were launched by the GMC in 2021, leading to findings of impaired fitness to practise.

Dr Ali's appeal centred on a Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA) request he made to the GMC on 6 March 2022, which sought detailed information about the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) members and their interactions with the GMC. The GMC refused the request, citing it as vexatious under FOIA, s14, a decision upheld by the Information Commissioner.

Tribunal's Analysis

The Tribunal considered the appeal on the papers, as agreed by all parties. It reviewed a substantial bundle of documents and found that the request was indeed vexatious. The Tribunal noted that Dr Ali had made numerous FOIA requests over a short period, placing an unreasonable burden on the GMC. It further observed that Dr Ali's requests were part of a broader campaign against the GMC, characterised by abusive and harassing communication.

Legal Framework

The Tribunal's decision was grounded in the legal framework established by FOIA, s14, and the principles elucidated in the case of Dransfield v Information Commissioner and Devon County Council [2012] UKUT 440 (AAC). The Tribunal highlighted the importance of considering the burden on the public authority, the motive of the requester, the value of the request, and any harassment or distress caused to staff.

Conclusion

The Tribunal concluded that Dr Ali's requests were vexatious, as they lacked reasonable foundation and were primarily motivated by his personal grievances against the GMC. The Tribunal emphasised that FOIA is not intended to serve as a tool for personal campaigns and that Dr Ali's conduct exceeded the bounds of acceptable behaviour.

Implications

This case underscores the challenges faced by public authorities in managing FOIA requests that are used as instruments of personal vendettas. It also reinforces the need for requesters to engage with FOIA processes in good faith and for legitimate purposes.

