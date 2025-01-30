Tribunal dismisses appeal over withheld road inspection reports

Background

The First-tier Tribunal (General Regulatory Chamber) recently ruled on a case involving Jason Blake, the appellant, against the Information Commissioner and Leicestershire County Council. The case centred on a request for road inspection reports for Bosworth Road Walton from 2014 to 2020, which the Council withheld under regulation 12(5)(b) of the Environmental Information Regulations 1997 (EIR).

The Appeal

Jason Blake appealed the decision, arguing that the disclosure of the information would not adversely affect the course of justice and that the public interest favoured disclosure. The Information Commissioner supported the Council's decision, citing concerns that public disclosure could lead to fraudulent claims for damages or injuries.

Legal Framework

Regulation 12 of the EIR allows public authorities to refuse disclosure if it would adversely affect the course of justice. This regulation was interpreted broadly, considering the potential for speculative claims that could burden the public purse and remove procedural defences for the Council.

Tribunal's Analysis

The Tribunal considered evidence from the Council, including witness statements from Jayne Newbert and Chris Green, who highlighted the risks of fraudulent claims and the procedural safeguards in place. The Tribunal agreed that the risk of fraudulent claims justified the withholding of the information, as disclosure could undermine the Council's ability to defend against such claims.

Public Interest Test

The Tribunal conducted a public interest test, weighing the benefits of transparency against the potential for abuse of the information. It concluded that the public interest in preventing fraud outweighed the benefits of disclosure, particularly given the existing mechanisms for claimants to access information during legal proceedings.

Conclusion

The Tribunal upheld the Information Commissioner's decision, dismissing the appeal. It emphasised the importance of maintaining procedural safeguards to protect public resources and prevent fraudulent claims. The decision underscores the balance between transparency and the need to protect the integrity of the justice system.

