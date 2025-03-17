Tribunal dismisses appeal over withheld child protection report

Background of the Case

The First-tier Tribunal (General Regulatory Chamber) recently delivered its decision in the case of AA vs The Information Commissioner, where the appeal was dismissed. The case revolved around the appellant, AA, seeking access to a redacted section of a child protection report prepared by Brighter Futures for Children Ltd (BFfC), an independent company set up by Reading Borough Council to deliver children's services.

The Dispute

The dispute arose from a child protection conference held in August 2023, following which BFfC produced a report divided into sections attended separately by AA and his wife. While AA received the section he attended, he was denied access to the part attended by his wife. BFfC cited no specific exemption under the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA) when initially refusing the request.

Procedural History

After being denied access, AA requested an internal review, which BFfC did not conduct. Consequently, AA lodged a complaint with the Information Commissioner, who found BFfC's response non-compliant with FOIA due to the absence of a cited exemption. The Commissioner later accepted the complaint for investigation, during which BFfC claimed the information was exempt under FOIA s40(2) as it contained personal data.

The Tribunal's Decision

The Tribunal, comprising Judge Anthony Snelson and Tribunal Members Susan Wolf and Phebe Mann, considered the appeal on paper, determining that the information was indeed exempt under FOIA s40(2). The Tribunal agreed with the Commissioner's decision that the requested information was personal data of AA's wife and children, and therefore exempt from disclosure.

Legal Framework

The Tribunal's decision was guided by the principles of the Data Protection Act 2018 and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which prioritize the protection of personal data. The Tribunal found that disclosing the information would contravene data protection principles, particularly given the involvement of children.

Analysis and Conclusion

The Tribunal emphasized that the appeal was clear-cut, with privacy rights taking precedence over information rights. It concluded that the processing of personal data sought by AA would be unlawful, and thus, the information was rightfully exempt. The appeal was dismissed, upholding the Commissioner's decision.

Implications and Observations

The Tribunal noted the Commissioner's criticism of BFfC's handling of the FOIA request, urging the Council to ensure BFfC's compliance with future obligations. The decision underscores the importance of adhering to data protection laws when handling sensitive information, especially involving children.

