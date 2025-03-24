Tribunal dismisses appeal over vaccine data disclosure

Background and Context

The First-tier Tribunal (General Regulatory Chamber) recently ruled in the case of Cheryl Grainger vs Information Commissioner and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), dismissing an appeal concerning the disclosure of vaccine data. The case centred around a request for detailed information from the Yellow Card Vaccination Monitor (YCVM) regarding COVID-19 vaccines administered to pregnant women.

The Appeal

The appeal was initiated by Cheryl Grainger, who sought access to specific data collected by the MHRA on adverse drug reactions in pregnant women following COVID-19 vaccination. The MHRA had refused this request, citing section 22 of the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA), which exempts information intended for future publication.

Arguments Presented

The appellant argued that the data should be released to ensure transparency and public safety, particularly concerning the impact of COVID-19 vaccines on pregnant women. She contended that the delay in publication and the lack of immediate access to raw data could potentially endanger public health.

MHRA's Position

Represented by Ms J Thelan, the MHRA maintained that the data was intended for future publication in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. They argued that releasing the data prematurely could lead to misinterpretation and misinformation, potentially causing unnecessary public concern.

The Tribunal's Findings

The Tribunal, led by Judge Moan, upheld the Information Commissioner's decision, agreeing that the MHRA's intent to publish the data in a scientific journal was reasonable. The Tribunal emphasised the importance of peer review and expert analysis to ensure the data's accuracy and reliability before public dissemination.

Public Interest Considerations

While acknowledging the significant public interest in vaccine safety, the Tribunal concluded that the public interest in maintaining the exemption under section 22 of FOIA outweighed the interest in immediate disclosure. The Tribunal noted that the MHRA had provided interim reports and was committed to publishing comprehensive findings in due course.

Conclusion

This case highlights the balance between transparency and the need for rigorous scientific validation in public health matters. The Tribunal's decision underscores the importance of ensuring that data is presented in a context that allows for informed public understanding and avoids potential misinterpretation.

