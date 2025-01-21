Tribunal dismisses appeal over tax relief calculation

Introduction

The First-tier Tribunal Tax Chamber recently delivered a decision in the case of Sarah Yaxley vs HMRC, concerning the calculation of top slicing relief for the 2017/18 tax year. The Tribunal, presided over by Judge Michael Blackwell, ruled in favour of HMRC, striking out the appeal on the grounds of jurisdiction.

Background

The case centred around Mrs Sarah Yaxley's challenge to HMRC's calculation of her top slicing relief, a tax relief applicable to life insurance policy gains. The dispute arose after HMRC issued a tax liability calculation in August 2019, which Mrs Yaxley contested, arguing that the calculation was incorrect.

Proceedings

Mrs Yaxley submitted her appeal to the Tribunal, claiming that HMRC's calculation did not align with the prevailing legal interpretation, citing the case of Silver v HMRC. However, HMRC applied to strike out the proceedings, asserting that the Tribunal lacked jurisdiction as there was no appealable decision.

Tribunal's Findings

The Tribunal examined the arguments presented by both parties. It concluded that the appeal was outside its jurisdiction since Mrs Yaxley was attempting to appeal her own self-assessment, which is not permissible under the Taxes Management Act 1970. The Tribunal noted that the self-assessment process is fundamentally under the control of the taxpayer and not subject to appeal unless HMRC issues an amendment or opens an enquiry.

Legal Analysis

Judge Blackwell referenced the Supreme Court's decision in Cotter v HMRC, affirming that a taxpayer's self-assessment remains valid even if calculated by HMRC. The Tribunal found no basis for Mrs Yaxley's claim that her correspondence constituted an amendment to her self-assessment within the allowed timeframe.

Public Law Arguments

Mrs Yaxley also argued that HMRC acted ultra vires by not allowing her requested amendment. The Tribunal, however, stated that it lacked the jurisdiction to review public law arguments, which fall within the remit of the High Court or Upper Tribunal.

Conclusion

The Tribunal, acknowledging the procedural missteps and communication delays by HMRC, ultimately struck out the appeal due to lack of jurisdiction. It advised Mrs Yaxley of her right to apply for permission to appeal the decision.

Implications

This case highlights the complexities of tax relief calculations and the importance of adhering to procedural requirements. It serves as a reminder for taxpayers to ensure that any disputes with HMRC are addressed through the appropriate channels and within statutory deadlines.

