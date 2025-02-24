Tribunal dismisses appeal over GDPR complaint

The First-tier Tribunal (General Regulatory Chamber) has dismissed an appeal by Samantha Bellamy against the Information Commissioner's decision regarding her complaint under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The decision, handed down by Judge Moan, highlighted the limitations of the Tribunal's jurisdiction in such matters.

Bellamy had lodged an appeal on 5th April 2024, challenging the Information Commissioner's decision dated 4th April 2024. The appeal stemmed from Bellamy's dissatisfaction with a medical report she claimed contained factual inaccuracies. She argued that her GDPR rights were violated when the data processors refused to rectify these errors.

The Tribunal found that Bellamy's appeal lacked a statutory basis and was improperly initiated using the GRC 1 appeal form instead of the appropriate GRC 3 order to progress form. The Information Commissioner had previously investigated Bellamy's complaints about inaccurate and excessive information in her medical records, distinguishing between factual errors and disputes over medical diagnoses.

Despite the NHS Trust's offer to meet with Bellamy to discuss the alleged inaccuracies, she declined. The Commissioner concluded that the disputed records were medical opinions, not factual inaccuracies, and thus outside the Tribunal's remit to review.

The Tribunal noted that while Bellamy had the right to make an application under section 166 of the Data Protection Act 2018, such applications are intended to progress unresolved complaints. Since an outcome had already been provided, there was no further action for the Tribunal to mandate.

Judge Moan emphasised that the Tribunal could not compel the Commissioner to alter the outcome of his investigation or require the NHS Trust to amend medical opinions. The Tribunal's jurisdiction is limited to ensuring procedural compliance, not reviewing the substantive outcomes of investigations.

The Tribunal's decision underscored that Bellamy's appeal had no realistic prospect of success and would unnecessarily consume valuable resources. The Tribunal advised Bellamy to accept the NHS Trust's offer to annotate her medical records with her disagreements.

This case highlights the boundaries of the Tribunal's powers under the Data Protection Act 2018 and the importance of understanding the distinction between factual inaccuracies and professional opinions in medical records.

