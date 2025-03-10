Tribunal dismisses appeal of driving instructor's removal from register

Introduction

The First-tier Tribunal (General Regulatory Chamber) delivered a decision on 7 March 2025, dismissing the appeal of Shaid Shad against the Registrar of Approved Driving Instructors. The case revolved around the appellant's removal from the Register of Approved Driving Instructors due to multiple driving offences and failure to notify a significant conviction.

Background

Shaid Shad, whose name was first entered into the register in September 2022, faced removal after accruing several penalty points on his driving licence. On 20 July 2023, he was convicted of exceeding the statutory speed limit, resulting in six penalty points and a fine. Crucially, he failed to notify the Registrar of this conviction within the required seven-day period.

Registrar's Decision

The Registrar deemed Shad's conduct below the standard expected of an Approved Driving Instructor. Given his previous endorsements and poor road safety record, the Registrar concluded that Shad was not a fit and proper person to remain on the register. Consequently, a notice was issued on 27 December 2023, indicating his impending removal, subject to his representations.

Tribunal Proceedings

During the tribunal hearing, Shad represented himself, while Mr Russell appeared for the Registrar. Shad's appeal primarily consisted of pleas in mitigation, acknowledging the breaches but arguing the absence of deliberate intent. He claimed to have taken steps to rectify the situation and expressed a cooperative attitude.

Tribunal's Findings

The Tribunal considered the appellant's submissions but found the Registrar's decision justified. It emphasized the higher standard of conduct required for driving instructors compared to ordinary drivers. The Tribunal noted that despite Shad's cooperation, the breaches were significant, and the Registrar's investigation was thorough and fair.

Conclusion

The Tribunal unanimously dismissed the appeal, supporting the Registrar's decision to remove Shad from the register. It underscored the importance of maintaining high standards among driving instructors for public safety.

Implications

This case highlights the stringent requirements for driving instructors regarding conduct and compliance with legal obligations. The decision serves as a reminder of the consequences of failing to adhere to these standards.

Learn More

For more information on driving instructor regulations and compliance, see BeCivil's guide to UK Employment Law.