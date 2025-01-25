Tribunal dismisses appeal for disclosure of council report

Introduction

The First-tier Tribunal General Regulatory Chamber (Information Rights) recently delivered its decision in the case of Ian Driver vs The Information Commissioner and Thanet District Council. The Tribunal dismissed the appeal brought by Ian Driver, who sought the disclosure of a report commissioned by Thanet District Council into the conduct of its senior executives. The Tribunal found that the council was entitled to withhold the report under section 40(2) of the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA), which pertains to personal data exemptions.

Background

The report in question was commissioned following recommendations by the council's auditors, Grant Thornton UK LLP, due to concerns about governance and the handling of grievances and whistleblower complaints. The report, prepared by an Independent Monitoring Officer, was intended to address issues within the council's Corporate Management Team, including dysfunction and mishandling of complaints.

The Request and Refusal

Ian Driver requested an unredacted copy of the report, arguing that the public interest in its disclosure outweighed the interest in non-disclosure. The council refused the request, initially citing section 44(1) of FOIA, which prohibits disclosure, and later section 40(2), which protects personal data.

The Appeal

Driver appealed the decision, arguing that the report should be disclosed in the interest of transparency and accountability. He contended that the public had a right to know about the conduct of senior council officials, especially given the significant costs incurred by the council in dealing with employment disputes.

The Tribunal's Decision

The Tribunal upheld the Information Commissioner's decision to support the council's refusal. It found that the report contained personal data relating to council employees and third parties, and its disclosure would contravene data protection principles. The Tribunal noted that the council had already published a public summary of the report, which sufficiently addressed the public interest concerns without compromising personal data.

Legal Framework

The Tribunal's decision was based on the application of section 40(2) FOIA and the data protection principles outlined in the Data Protection Act 2018 and the UK GDPR. The Tribunal considered whether the processing of personal data was necessary for the purposes of legitimate interests and whether those interests outweighed the rights and freedoms of the data subjects.

Conclusion

The Tribunal concluded that the council was justified in withholding the full report, as the public summary provided adequate transparency. It found that disclosure of the full report was not necessary to meet the legitimate interests of holding senior officials accountable and that doing so would unlawfully infringe on the rights of individuals identified in the report.

Learn More

For more information on data protection, see BeCivil's guide to English Data Protection Law.