Tribunal dismisses appeal against ICO decision

Introduction

The First-tier Tribunal (General Regulatory Chamber) recently dismissed an appeal by Simon Parsonson against the Information Commissioner's decision to withhold information under the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA). The Tribunal, presided over by Judge Sophie Buckley, Judge Bridget Sanger, and Member Marion Saunders, upheld the Commissioner's reliance on sections 21 and 42 of the FOIA.

The Request for Information

Simon Parsonson requested various documents from the ICO related to the Facewatch decision-making process, internal performance measures, and policy guidelines. The ICO responded by providing links to some of the requested information, citing section 21 (information accessible by other means) and section 42 (legal professional privilege) as grounds for withholding other information.

Grounds of Appeal

Parsonson's appeal challenged the ICO's application of sections 21 and 42 of the FOIA. He argued that the information was not truly accessible and that the legal professional privilege exemption was applied too broadly. He also contended that the public interest in disclosure outweighed the interest in maintaining the exemptions.

The Tribunal's Findings

The Tribunal examined whether the ICO's decision was in accordance with the law and whether the exemptions were correctly applied. It found that the information was reasonably accessible through the links provided and that the ICO had correctly applied section 21. The Tribunal also agreed with the ICO's application of section 42, determining that the withheld information was subject to legal advice privilege.

Public Interest Test

The Tribunal considered the public interest test, which applies to the qualified exemption under section 42. It concluded that the public interest in maintaining legal professional privilege outweighed the interest in disclosure. The Tribunal noted that the information's limited public value did not justify overriding the privilege.

Jurisdiction and Scope

The Tribunal clarified that its jurisdiction was limited to the issues addressed in the Commissioner's decision notice, which focused on sections 21 and 42. It could not consider other exemptions cited in earlier disclosure log entries, as these were not part of the appeal.

Conclusion

The Tribunal dismissed the appeal, affirming that the ICO's decision was not legally incorrect and that the exemptions were properly applied. This case underscores the importance of understanding the scope of FOIA exemptions and the weight given to legal professional privilege.

Learn More

For more information on data protection, see BeCivil's guide to English Data Protection Law.