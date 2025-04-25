In a significant ruling on 24 April 2025, the First-tier Tribunal (General Regulatory Chamber) upheld penalties imposed by The Pensions Regulator on Revolver Media Limited, affirming their decision regarding the company's failure to comply with mandatory pension contribution requirements. Identified as case [2025] UKFTT 439 (GRC), the decision hinges on the obligations set forth by the Pensions Act 2008, which governs aspects related to automatic enrolment and timely contributions by employers.

Revolver Media Limited (the “Appellant”) sought to challenge a fixed penalty notice imposed by The Pensions Regulator (the “Regulator”) on 19 July 2024. This penalty originated from the business's failure to address an unpaid contributions notice (UCN) issued on 23 May 2024. This UCN is grounded in section 37 of the Pensions Act 2008, which requires employers to pay relevant pension contributions by their due dates.

The case further escalated when the Appellant disputed an escalating penalty notice (EPN) that was issued on 20 August 2024, following the initial penalty notice. The Tribunal noted that both parties had consented to a paper determination of the appeals, aligning with the necessary procedural requirements under Rule 32(1)(b) of the Tribunal Procedure Rules.

The Tribunal reaffirmed that the Pensions Act 2008 imposes clear obligations on employers, establishing that compliance lies solely with them. The Regulator is empowered to issue a UCN when it suspects that contributions have not been made in a timely manner. If an employer, like Revolver Media, neglects to comply with this notice, the Regulator can justifiably issue a fixed penalty notice, which currently stands at £400 as dictated by existing legislations.

During the proceedings, the Tribunal acknowledged several pertinent details. The UCN had been properly addressed to the Appellant’s registered office, and the failure to remit required contributions within the period of 1 November 2023 to 31 March 2024 was substantiated by both the fixed and escalating penalty notices. Despite the Appellant's claims of having not received any notifications until September 2024, evidence revealed that critical communications regarding unpaid contributions were dispatched earlier and overlooked by the Appellant's inbox.

Judge Harris, who presided over the case, considered the appellant's arguments about not receiving the notifications, referencing a presumption of service under the Pensions Act, confirming the letters were sent in accordance with regulations. The Tribunal determined that there was a lack of credible evidence to support Revolver Media's assertion of non-receipt. The absence of compelling arguments concerning the alleged delayed receipt of notices resulted in the dismissal of the appeal. The Tribunal asserted that claims of financial strain do not qualify as a “reasonable excuse” for non-compliance.

Upon concluding its examination, the Tribunal upheld both the Fixed Penalty Notice and the Escalating Penalty Notice. Furthermore, the ruling underlined the rigorous enforcement actions taken by The Pensions Regulator, reinforcing the legal ramifications for employers who disregard their pension obligations.

This case serves as an essential reminder to employers of their duty to stay informed and compliant with the Pensions Act, alongside the processes available to contest regulatory penalties. Businesses are thus encouraged to establish effective communication systems to ensure they meet compliance standards and evade unnecessary financial penalties