Tribunal decision on data protection complaint handling

The First-tier Tribunal (General Regulatory Chamber) recently delivered its decision in the case of Peter Wood vs The Information Commissioner, addressing procedural issues related to the handling of data protection complaints. The Tribunal's ruling, handed down by Judge Moan, provided clarity on the jurisdiction and procedural expectations in such cases.

The case arose from a series of complaints lodged by Peter Wood against the Information Commissioner. The complaints, spanning from 2022 to 2023, focused on the Commissioner's handling of data protection issues and the perceived lack of enforcement action. Wood's dissatisfaction with the responses he received led to his application to the Tribunal.

Wood's application was initially submitted on 21st September 2024, though it was only received by the Tribunal on 10th December 2024. The application highlighted his dissatisfaction with the Commissioner's decision not to exercise enforcement powers. However, the application lacked crucial documentation, including the original complaint details.

The Tribunal's decision addressed two key applications from the Respondent. Firstly, the application to strike out Wood's case under Rule 8(2)(a) was refused. This rule pertains to the jurisdiction of the Tribunal to hear the case. The Tribunal found that the ongoing investigation by the Commissioner meant that jurisdiction was appropriate.

Conversely, the application to strike out the case under Rule 8(3)(c) was granted. This rule allows for dismissal if the application has no realistic prospect of success. The Tribunal concluded that since the Commissioner had already re-engaged with the complaint and requested further information from Wood, there was no longer a need for Tribunal intervention.

The Tribunal's reasoning underscored the importance of procedural compliance and the provision of necessary documentation by complainants. It highlighted that the Tribunal's role is not to supervise or appeal the Commissioner's decisions but to ensure procedural adherence under the Data Protection Act 2018.

Judge Moan noted that the misfiling of one of Wood's letters had led to unnecessary delays. The case illustrated the challenges faced when complaints are submitted in non-electronic formats, which can complicate tracking and response processes. The Tribunal suggested that electronic submissions could mitigate such issues, though it acknowledged that not all complainants have access to these means.

Ultimately, the Tribunal's decision emphasised that the progression of the complaint now rested with Wood, who needed to provide the requested information to the Commissioner. The Tribunal's ruling serves as a reminder of the procedural boundaries within which data protection complaints are handled.

