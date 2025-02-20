Trevor Sterling launches Be The Ladder

With the education gap at its widest since 2012, Senior Partner at Moore Barlow, Trevor Sterling, has established the Be The Ladder Foundation to support young people facing systemic barriers. His own journey, from post clerk to the first Black Senior Partner at a top-100 UK law firm, highlights the power of opportunity and perseverance.

Sterling said "Education should be a ladder, not a barrier. By providing tools and opportunities, we’re empowering children to climb toward their potential. We’re combining science, creativity, and community to show that every child, no matter their background, has the potential to excel."

The Foundation partners with three pilot schools and offers tailored academic support, enrichment workshops, private tuition, essential resources, and transformative experiences. It focuses on neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to adapt, to improve educational outcomes.

Mathew Valeda, Head Teacher at Edgebury Primary School, said "Education is the most powerful tool we have to change lives. By providing targeted academic support and creative enrichment, the Be The Ladder Foundation is helping our students break down barriers and achieve what was once unimaginable. As teachers we see every day what learning and development does for our students, both in the day to day and long run, and we’re excited to be part of an initiative that could genuinely transform outcomes."

Dr Mike Winstanley, Lead Data Scientist, added "It’s really exciting when science has a real world impact to solving a tangible problem like educational attainment and social inequalities. The Be The Ladder Foundation’s evidence-based approach is a powerful step forward in using data-driven insights to address systemic barriers and create sustainable change in education."

The Foundation will also host the first Be The Ladder Awards on 16 October 2025 to recognise individuals and organisations driving social mobility, with funds raised supporting its initiatives. Sterling invites businesses and professionals to contribute by mentoring, funding, or offering opportunities.

Sterling urged his peers to act "I want other individuals to join me in being the ladder for these people, offer advice, share your experience and pay forward. I will continue to help as many people as possible to realise their dreams of joining and flourishing in the legal profession. And when they do, I hope they realise that to make a difference, they not only should but must help others along the way – to be the ladder rather than merely climbing it."

He further challenged law firms to address diversity within leadership "The big problem is that lack of social mobility breeds lack of social mobility. When all leaders look and sound the same, nothing changes. I encourage all law firms to look around, note who the most senior people are, the level below that and then across the whole business. If it’s not a representation of the wider society you see in your day-to-day life, then you have a starting point – and perhaps you do have a problem that needs addressing."