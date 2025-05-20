Lawfront announces the acquisition of Trethowans, a significant milestone as it represents Lawfront’s largest deal to date. This acquisition is the sixth major regional firm to join Lawfront and brings the total number of acquisitions to thirteen, pushing the group’s fee income to over £130 million. The legal services group is well on its way to becoming a Top 10 regional legal services business. Trethowans, well-established in the South and South West with offices in Southampton, Salisbury, Winchester, Bournemouth, and Poole, is known for its fast growth and a strong commitment to its clients and employees.

Lawfront’s strategy focuses on partnering with leading regional law firms, prioritising a solid brand for client service and a fundamental dedication to people and management teams with a history of delivering profitable growth. Trethowans perfectly meets this partner profile. By collaborating with Lawfront, partner firms can achieve their growth ambitions through local “merge-in” acquisitions, while benefitting from Lawfront's investment and expertise in various sectors including IT, AI, marketing, and business development.

With a legacy spanning over 150 years, Trethowans provides straightforward, empathetic legal advice to its diverse consumer and corporate client base, which includes well-known household names. The firm fosters an inclusive culture, valuing every colleague's opinion and actively supporting local charities and community organisations in arts and sport. Recent organic growth has been notable, with the firm nearing £30 million in revenue, as evidenced by its high rankings in Legal 500, Chambers, and recognition in ‘The Times Best Law Firms 2025’ list.

This partnership is anticipated to further enhance Trethowans’ growth plans, broadening its service offerings and providing development opportunities for its staff. Lawfront CEO Neil Lloyd expressed his enthusiasm regarding the acquisition, stating that he is "delighted to welcome another strategic partner to our rapidly growing group.” He highlighted Trethowans’ strong brand and reputation, noting their impressive growth and practical approach to legal services.

Mike Watson, the Managing Partner at Trethowans, remarked, “Trethowans is a forward-thinking law firm, and our partnership with Lawfront presents an excellent opportunity to under-pin and accelerate our growth.” He emphasised the firm's commitment to delivering high-quality, client-focused services while maintaining their deep-rooted values.

Carl Harring, CEO at Blixt, noted, “More great news for Lawfront’s exciting growth trajectory.” He acknowledged the strategic insights and resources that Blixt offers to ambitious firms like Lawfront and added that Trethowans is a significant addition, bringing a leading presence in a new region along with commendable leadership to drive growth while ensuring a focus on their people and communities. In light of these developments, Lawfront is optimistic about exceeding £150 million in revenue within the next year.