Tree growing initiative supports prisoner rehabilitation

Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) has collaborated with His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) in a notable tree-growing initiative, designed to equip prisoners with horticulture skills while enhancing sustainability. This initiative aligns with a broader commitment to plant 30,000 trees across 20 hectares of Ministry of Defence (MOD) land, addressing climate change and promoting biodiversity.

The project is thriving at the Defence Munitions (DM) Plymouth ammunition site, where Minister for Armed Forces Luke Pollard ceremoniously planted the first tree. “I am delighted to see the MOD and MOJ working together to support the rehabilitation of prisoners and improve the biodiversity in Plymouth while keeping our nation safe,” said Pollard. Almost half of the tree saplings, which include native broadleaf species, conifers, and redwoods, were sourced from the Ministry of Justice via a government social value contract, specifically cultivated by inmates in rehabilitation programmes across four UK prisons.

The selection of tree species and the overall forest design aims to establish a diverse and resilient woodland that can withstand environmental threats such as fire and flooding. This new forest not only intends to promote biodiversity but also enhances habitat creation in the local area. Lucy de Vial, Net Zero Carbon Project Manager at DE&S, expressed pride in the collaboration, stating, “We are immensely proud to be working with the Ministry of Justice in our mission to address growing climate change concerns.”

De Vial further emphasised the pioneering nature of this project, noting that it is the first effort of its kind within government to purchase saplings from the MoJ on such a large scale. This partnership is facilitating environmental stewardship while positively impacting the lives of those participating in the rehabilitation scheme. The saplings were nurtured and cared for by prisoners at HMP North Sea Camp, HMP Haverigg, HMP Huntercombe, and HMP Wymott, demonstrating a unique blend of skill development and environmental responsibility.

Lord Timpson OBE, Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, commented on the dual benefits of the initiative, sharing, “This exciting collaboration is giving prisoners the opportunity to gain new skills, making them more employable while also contributing to the fight against climate change.” He added that knowing their efforts yield tangible results greatly empowers the individuals involved, fostering a sense of purpose essential for successful reintegration into society.

The Ministry of Justice has ensured that the saplings supplied to the MOD are of high quality and provided at cost value, thus saving taxpayers’ money and bolstering prisoners’ skill sets. Mel Downer, MoJ OGD Senior National Lead Manager, highlighted the closer ties between businesses and the MoJ that help align the skills being developed with market needs, ultimately increasing employment opportunities and helping reduce reoffending rates.

In addition to its environmental goals, the project has significantly contributed to prisoners’ mental health by engaging them in outdoor activities. As they learn about nature and investment in the environment, it cultivates a beneficial mindset.

This project has also garnered support from the Plymouth and South Devon Community Forest (PSDCF), a coalition among various councils and organisations, which awarded DE&S up to £300,000 for tree planting and maintenance over a decade from the Defra Nature for Climate fund. Moving forward, planting plans will intensify, with the DIO Technical Services Forestry Team preparing the design and Vivo along with Pryor & Rickett Silviculture responsible for ongoing planting and maintenance.

DE&S has broader ambitions as well, aiming to plant over 600,000 trees across the MOD estate in an effort to bolster protection against climate change and future environmental challenges. The initiative, reflecting both sustainability and social responsibility, serves as a compelling example of how government partnerships can deliver meaningful impact.