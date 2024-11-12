Travers Smith advises Optinet on Westfield partnership

Travers Smith LLP has successfully advised Optinet, a leading network solutions provider, on its strategic partnership with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. The new agreement will see Optinet install its full fibre network across the Westfield London and Westfield Stratford shopping centres. This installation is set to enhance the connectivity of over 950 retail, dining, and entertainment units, providing a futureproof infrastructure solution to the sites.

Optinet, known for delivering intelligent connectivity and network infrastructure solutions across the UK, has already connected over 2,750 offices in more than 200 commercial buildings since its inception in 2016. The company aims to simplify what has traditionally been a complicated process, offering agile and frictionless solutions to its clients.

The collaboration with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, a global leader in the development and operation of flagship destinations, marks a significant milestone. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield owns and operates 72 shopping centres globally, with a portfolio valued at €49.6 billion as of December 2023, including 49 flagship locations in key cities across Europe and the United States.

Sean Pearman, Director of Optinet, expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture: “Optinet’s mission is to make what has historically been complicated, simple. Everything from our solutions offering to our process of onboarding has been designed to be agile and eliminate friction. We’re really excited about the long term benefits we will now be able to offer the tenants of Westfield London and Stratford, and the benefits that will bring to their businesses and customers.”

Travers Smith’s Technology & Commercial Transactions team, led by partner Richard Brown, played a pivotal role in advising Optinet on the deal, supported by Senior Counsel Richard Offord and Associate Isabel Cridland. Additionally, Real Estate advice was provided by Senior Associate Claire Parker.

This collaboration reflects a growing demand for high-quality, futureproof connectivity in retail and commercial spaces, offering Westfield tenants access to state-of-the-art infrastructure to support their operations in the digital age.