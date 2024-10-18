Travers Smith advises GTC on landmark partnership with Kensa Group

Travers Smith LLP has advised GTC, the UK's leading installer and operator of last-mile multi-utility networks, in a major new partnership with The Kensa Group, a UK-based ground source heat pump provider. The collaboration represents the largest UK agreement between a utility infrastructure provider and a ground source heat pump manufacturer to date.

This partnership will enable GTC and Kensa to deliver a Networked Ground Source Heat Pump solution to tens of thousands of new build homes each year. The initiative aligns with the Future Homes Standard, which bans gas heating in new homes from next year, offering a clean and sustainable alternative.

John Marsh, Chief Operating Officer of GTC, praised the teamwork involved: “We are excited by this new product to replace gas in new build homes, and to be working with our partner Kensa. Travers Smith has been a key part of this team, bringing a true partnership approach.”

Richard Brown, Partner at Travers Smith, added: “We are delighted to have advised GTC on this landmark agreement. This partnership will greatly assist UK housebuilders facing grid capacity challenges and contribute to the transition to a lower-carbon future.”

The legal team at Travers Smith was led by Technology & Commercial Transactions Partner Richard Brown, with Senior Counsel Richard Offord and Associate Katie Hindley providing support.