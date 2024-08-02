Trainees should see salary increase

The Law Society of England and Wales has announced a recommended increase in minimum salaries for aspiring solicitors. Trainees should be paid £24,320 outside of London and £27,418 in the capital for qualifying work experience (QWE) for the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) or during their training contracts.

Law Society president Nick Emmerson stated, “The increase in recommended salary for aspiring solicitors is considered appropriate at this time. The minimum salary policy and uplift support those seeking to enter the profession with an appropriate salary recommendation.”

Nick Emmerson encourages employers to consider this recommendation when determining salaries for their employees. The policy applies to anyone undertaking a period of recognised training, such as a training contract, or those employed primarily to gain QWE.