The Law Society of Scotland has taken a significant step by increasing its recommended minimum pay for trainee solicitors, responding to the widespread economic rise in wages and ongoing inflationary pressure. Effective from 1 June 2025, the new recommended rates for trainees in Scotland will be set at £24,840 for first-year trainees, which represents an additional £1,190 annually, and £28,850 for second-year trainees, offering an extra £1,370 per year.

Despite this increase, the recommended rates will still be discretionary, allowing employers the flexibility to pay either above or below these recommendations as long as they comply with the National Living Wage established by the Living Wage Foundation. The Law Society of Scotland has made it clear that any traineeships failing to meet the minimum Living Wage requirement will not be accepted for registration.

Susan Murray, President of the Law Society of Scotland, stated “The recommendations we have set this year reflect ongoing cost-of-living pressures facing both trainees and employers, and the wider picture of wages growth, particularly in the profession.” She further acknowledged the challenging financial circumstances many employers currently experience but stressed the necessity of considering the intensified cost-of-living impact on those earning modest salaries.

Murray highlighted the importance of trainee solicitors, saying “Trainee solicitors are the future of our profession and have chosen this path over a number of other career options available to them as law graduates. It is imperative that they see Scotland’s legal sector as a viable career choice.”

In her remarks, Murray also pointed out that the Society expects all trainee employers to cover the costs associated with their trainees’ required annual Continuing Professional Development (CPD). She noted, “We have information that this is not happening for a small number of trainees, adding further to the financial pressures that they face while on modest incomes.”