The Law Society of England and Wales has expressed its support for the government’s newly unveiled Trade Strategy, emphasising its strong focus on the legal sector as a vital component for growth and job creation. Law Society President Richard Atkinson articulated the organisation's approval, saying “We are pleased to see legal services at the heart of the new Trade Strategy and the UK government’s ambition to make us the most connected nation in the world.” He noted that the strategy will significantly bolster the UK’s capacity to export legal services while reinforcing its position as a global leader in this arena.

Atkinson further stated, “This strategy emphasises that Free Trade Agreements are an important tool to remove market access barriers - but importantly that they are not the only way to do so." This innovative approach shifts focus beyond traditional trade agreements, opening new avenues for legal firms to access international markets. The Law Society also highlighted its significant achievements in Japan, which serve as a model for successfully tackling non-tariff barriers.

“With improved relations as our priority, it is vital that this Trade Strategy paves the way for enhanced cooperation with our closest trading partner, the EU,” Atkinson added. He concluded with optimism, stating, “We look forward to continuing to work with the government to secure better market access for our members, improvements to business mobility and to secure the mutual recognition of professional qualifications.” The Law Society’s engagement with the government marks a critical step towards fortifying the UK’s legal sector in the global marketplace.