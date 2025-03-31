Top lawyers celebrate milestone promotions

Five lawyers at FBC Manby Bowdler are recognised for their hard work with recent promotions

In an exciting development, Midlands law firm FBC Manby Bowdler is celebrating the promotion of five distinguished lawyers, marking a significant milestone for the firm. Effective from April 1, Michael Portmann-Hann, Michelle Hartshorn, and Kimberly Mears, all operating from the Wolverhampton office, will ascend to the role of partner. Additionally, Jessica Johnson and Louise Coleby, based in Telford, will be elevated to the position of associate.

CEO Neil Lloyd expressed pride in the firm's talented team, stating “We are justly proud of our team of skilled and experienced lawyers across all legal disciplines, and I’m delighted to welcome our new partners and associates to their prestigious roles. These promotions are just reward for their hard work and expertise, which help to make FBC Manby Bowdler one of the most respected and busiest law firms in the region. The company is going from strength to strength thanks to the talent and hard work of our exceptional team.”

Michael Portmann-Hann has been a part of the personal injury team since 2022, bringing substantial experience in clinical negligence. He has earned recognition as a key lawyer in the leading Legal 500 2025 Directory and as a Star Associate in the Chambers and Partners directory for the same year. Michelle Hartshorn joined the firm in 2020 and has transitioned from associate to senior associate, leveraging her over 25 years of experience to support clients with life-changing injuries. Her expertise has also been acknowledged in the Legal 500 2024 Directory as a key lawyer.

Kimberly Mears started at FBC Manby Bowdler as a paralegal in 2007 and became a qualified solicitor in the commercial litigation department in 2010. As a member of the Association of Contentious Trust and Probate Specialists (ACTAPS), she focuses on estate matters. Mears was recognised as a leading associate in the Legal 500 Directory.

In the Telford office, Jessica Johnson has been making strides since joining the firm in 2022 in the wills, probate and lifetime planning department. Her capabilities in handling wills, Lasting Power of Attorney, probate, and trusts have earned her accreditation as a lifetime lawyer through the Association of Lifetime Lawyers. Meanwhile, Louise Coleby’s journey began as a paralegal in 2017 within the commercial property department. After completing her Level 6 Diploma in Conveyancing Law and Practice, she became a licensed conveyancer in 2020 and now focuses on residential property services including buying, selling, remortgaging, and managing lifetime mortgages.

FBC Manby Bowdler, which operates across the West Midlands and Shropshire, employs 200 individuals and has established itself as one of the region's leading law firms. With a turnover exceeding £16 million last year, the firm is ambitiously aiming to double its size within the next twelve months, showcasing its continued commitment to growth and excellence in legal services.

Photo - L-R Newly appointed associate Louise Coleby, partner Michelle Hartshorn, partner Michael Portman-Hann, associate Jessica Johnson, partner Kimberly Mears with FBCMB partner Guy Birkett (centre)