Crowell & Moring U.K. LLP has announced the appointment of Tom Dell’Avvocato as a partner in its Financial Services Group. With extensive experience in non-contentious banking and finance transactions, Dell’Avvocato focuses on domestic and cross-border asset-based lending, alongside leveraged and specialty finance. His role is to advise alternative and private capital providers, lenders, and corporate borrowers on structuring and executing complex finance arrangements. Alongside Dell’Avvocato, associate Kieran Barnes joins the London office; the two have collaborated closely on significant mandates in the past and both arrive from Squire Patton Boggs.

Robert Weekes, managing partner of the firm’s London office, remarked “Tom’s arrival strengthens our already highly regarded team of finance lawyers in London, advising clients across a broad range of finance matters, with a particular focus on asset-based lending, derivatives, distressed debt, and other forms of specialty finance.” Weekes added that this appointment is vital to the continuing growth of Crowell’s London team and he anticipates Dell’Avvocato and Barnes collaborating with other practices like Restructuring and Insolvency to support clients across this dynamic sector.

Dell’Avvocato has an impressive track record, having spearheaded high-profile transactions such as the financing of New Look retail group, accomplished through cross-border first and second lien asset-based lending facilities provided by Wells Fargo and Blazehill Capital. He also played a key advisory role for BZ Capital in offering comprehensive and tailored cross-border asset-based lending solutions for the sponsor-backed Cooper & Turner group.

Carlton Greene, co-chair of Crowell’s Financial Services Group, noted “The firm is committed to continuing to build its cross-border financial services practice. Tom’s experience enhances the group’s capabilities to advise on complex transactions, market innovation, and deliver practical, commercial solutions for lenders, borrowers, and other stakeholders navigating today’s financial landscape.”

Dell’Avvocato’s incorporation into the firm marks another strategic investment in the financial services sector for Crowell. The firm previously expanded its service offerings in 2021 by welcoming lawyers from the Wall Street boutique Kibbe & Orbe to its New York, London, and Washington, D.C. offices. Additionally, that same year, they bolstered their London office with a market-leading derivatives team.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Crowell, Dell’Avvocato stated “I’m delighted to join a thriving London office, which has grown at pace, with a clear sense of mission in the city and beyond. Joining Crowell’s global platform and reconnecting with accomplished former colleagues is a privilege and an exciting opportunity to serve and enhance the growth of new and existing clients. I look forward to supporting the firm and our clients’ continued success.”

Dell’Avvocato holds qualifications from the University of Nottingham and The University of Law. He has received noteworthy recognition in the legal sector, including being identified as a "Rising Star" in The Legal 500, “One to Watch in the United Kingdom” for Banking and Finance by Best Lawyers, and receiving accolades as a “Stand-out Lawyer” by Thomson Reuters.