TLT settles phone hacking claim for Kieron Dyer against MGN Limited

National law firm TLT has successfully reached a settlement on behalf of former Premier League and England international footballer Kieron Dyer against British newspaper group MGN Limited (MGN), in a case related to voicemail interception and misuse of private information.

The settlement resolves allegations involving unlawful activities between 1998 and 2011, particularly concerning articles published in MGN’s national newspapers, including the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, and The People. Dyer accused MGN journalists of intercepting his voicemail messages, gaining access to private and confidential information from friends and family, which was then used to publish articles.

Acknowledgment of Wrongdoing by MGN

MGN has admitted to intercepting Dyer’s voicemails between March 2003 and December 2004. The newspaper group also acknowledged using private investigators to unlawfully gather information on eight separate occasions between 2003 and 2005. However, MGN did not admit that the articles were directly linked to these unlawful activities.

Dyer recalled how the press intrusion deeply affected his personal life, describing being followed and approached by journalists and photographers at his home and during social events. He stated that the published articles led to distress and significantly harmed his private life, relationships, career, and mental health, with the experience described as “horrible.” It also damaged his trust in people close to him.

Court Apology and Legal Outcome

The settlement was finalised today with MGN agreeing to pay damages, deliver a public apology, and offer a private letter of apology to Dyer. The apology was read out in court at the Rolls Building. Additionally, MGN committed to an undertaking to refrain from accessing or attempting to access Dyer’s voicemails or illegally obtaining his private information in the future. MGN also agreed to cover Dyer’s legal costs.

Rebekah Finch, (pictured) Legal Director at TLT, commented on the settlement: “This is a milestone achievement for Kieron, who has been litigating for almost six years and waited a very long time for this outcome. It’s impossible to imagine the impact of MGN’s conduct. These actions have had life-long consequences on his wellbeing, and we’re pleased that we were able to reach this settlement for him in recognition of the harm caused.”

Broader Context and Ongoing Efforts

The settlement comes after the 2023 trial involving the Duke of Sussex and others against MGN, where the Court ruled that unlawful information gathering was widespread at MGN newspapers from 1996 onwards. Phone hacking became habitual at MGN, continuing until 2011 and including the time of the Leveson Inquiry.

TLT continues to represent individuals in phone hacking litigation and those seeking redress for the misuse of their private information against MGN and other tabloid newspapers. The firm remains committed to securing justice for clients affected by these unlawful activities.