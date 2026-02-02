In a significant move for the European law firm Fieldfisher, Tim Van Canneyt has been appointed Managing Partner of Fieldfisher Belgium, beginning on 1 February 2026. This appointment comes as Tim succeeds Jean-Francois Germain, who has successfully led the Brussels office since 2019, steering it through a period of remarkable growth both in terms of resources and revenues while establishing a comprehensive client offering.

Tim joined the firm in 2007 and became a partner in 2016, earning recognition as a leading authority in data and digital law. He is currently a co-head of the Technology & Data Group in Brussels and has been actively involved in shaping Fieldfisher’s business strategy since being appointed to the Executive Board in 2023.

Over the years, Fieldfisher Belgium has been integrated into the firm's international network, developing into a key European hub that delivers strong financial performance while expanding its practice areas. Presently, the Brussels office boasts 20 partners, 45 qualified lawyers, and 31 Business Services professionals, enjoying a solid reputation in sectors such as EU, Regulatory, Antitrust, and Trade law, alongside Dispute Resolution and Technology & Data.

This office has witnessed 17 years of consecutive growth, driven by strategic lateral hires and the launch of new business lines, further enhancing its client base. The firm represents a diverse array of clients across crucial sectors including technology, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, energy, renewables, and financial services. Continuous investment in talent and innovation solidifies Fieldfisher Belgium's role within the firm’s European platform and its broader ambitions.

Tim Van Canneyt expressed his enthusiasm about the new role by stating “I am honoured to be appointed Managing Partner of Fieldfisher Belgium, a strong and dynamic business with market-leading practices and an outstanding client base. As I succeed my exceptional predecessor, Jean-Francois Germain, I look forward to continuing this trajectory of growth as well as to fostering a vibrant culture of inclusion and opportunity in which our people can fulfil their potential and achieve their career ambitions.”

Jean-Francois Germain also shared his support for Tim's appointment, stating “I have known Tim for more than fifteen years and am delighted that he has been appointed Managing Partner of Fieldfisher Belgium. He is highly regarded as a colleague, unwavering in his commitment to delivering the best outcomes for our clients and the firm.” He expressed confidence in Tim’s ability to lead the Brussels office into its next phase of development.